Two Gulf returnees test positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Gulf returnees tested Covid-19 positive in the district on Wednesday. They are a 46-year-old Balaramapuram resident, who had been under institutional quarantine at IMG Hostel after returning from Dammam in Saudi Arabia on May 12, and a 26-year-old Kattakada native who returned from Abu Dhabi. While the Dammam returnee did not have any symptoms, the Kattakada native had been under observation at General Hospital with symptoms after he arrived on the flight from Abu Dhabi on May 17.

On Wednesday, 14 people were admitted in hospitals and 10 people were discharged. As many as 608 more people were put under observation in the district during the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 47 people are under hospital isolation in the district, while 5,356 others are under home quarantine.

A total of 533 people are under institutional quarantine in 17 centres in the district. Of the 130 samples sent for testing, results of 100 were received -- all negative. As many as 191 calls were received at the Collectorate Control Room on Wednesday and nine people who needed psychological support called the mental health helpline, while 312 people were called and offered mental support.