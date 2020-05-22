180 arrive on flight from Dubai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A flight carrying 180 passengers from Dubai landed here at 9.20 pm on Thursday. The passengers were mostly from Thiruvananthapuram (95), Kollam (34), Pathanamthitta (22), Alappuzha (14), Ernakulam (2), Thrissur (3), Palakkad (1), Tirunelveli (4) and one each from Trichy and Thanjavur.

There were 93 males, 87 females and 18 children among them. There were also 28 pregnant passengers.

The passengers were mostly people with health emergencies, those who were laid off from their jobs, pregnant women, elderly people, stranded tourists and non-resident visa holders facing expiry of visas.

They were checked through 10 help desks and scanned using a thermal face detection camera. Elderly people, pregnant passengers and children under the age of 10 were sent for home quarantine while the rest are in the quarantine facilities set up in the city. KSRTC buses and taxis were used to move the passengers from the airport to their destinations.