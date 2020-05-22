Boy drowns in river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 15-year-old boy from Pound Kadav drowned in Vamanapuram river on Thursday morning. The victim is Shahanas. Venjaramoodu police said Shahanas drowned at Cheriya Kanichodu kadavu of Vamanapuram river around 11 pm.

The police said the boy along with his younger brother had come to his brother-in-law’s house near Cheriya Kanichodu. On Thursday morning they went to have a bath in the river during which Shahanas’ brother fell into a deeper portion of the river.

The mishap occurred when Shahanas stepped in to save his brother. Though with the help of the rest of his group members Shahanas could save his brother, he went down in the pursuit. On being alerted, the police and the locals rushed to the area and fished out the body by noon.