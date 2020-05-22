Kerala varsity exams to start on June 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University of Kerala will commence final year degree exams from June 2. Candidates who want to change exam centres should login to the student portal and select exam centres of their choice before May 24.

While the fifth and sixth semester CBCSS/CR 2020 exams will begin on June 2, the exam for private registration students will start on June 3. The fifth and sixth semester exams of School of Distance Education will begin on June 2. The university also announced that 10th semester Integrated LLB exams to begin on June 22 and sixth semester Unity LLB exams will begin on June 23.

Online classes

Online classes will begin on June 1 for third and fifth semester of CBCSS and the third and fourth semester of PG. Principals have been asked to make arrangements for starting online classes.