Low-lying areas flooded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Low-lying areas on the banks of Karamana and Killi rivers in the capital district were inundated following heavy rain in the early hours of Friday. Several parts in the city limits and rural areas were flooded and several farmlands, buildings and vehicles were damaged as a result.

The flood situation prevailed throughout the day and the situation returned to normal only by evening. Traffic was disrupted in key areas such as Sasthamangalam, Jagathy, Peroorkada and Vattiyoorkavu.

A major portion of a temple at Vattiyoorkavu was submerged following the rise in the water level of Killi river. A landslide also occurred near Aryanad. However, no human casualty has been reported as it occurred at a deserted place.

The food situation happened due to the rise in water level in Aruvikkara reservoir. The shutters of the dam were raised resulting in flooding of low-lying areas. The affected residents of places including Karimadam colony have been safely shifted to various relief camps.