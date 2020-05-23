STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Parents in a tight spot as KVs demand fee arrears of four years 

Barely managing to make both ends meet with his salary, Babu is unsure how he would be able to cough up the fee.

Published: 23rd May 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Babu, whose two children are studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is a worried man. The reason? Decision by the school to collect fee arrears of four years. The total fee arrears of his children come up to `32,000 which almost equals his one month’s salary. Babu is a last grade employee in a Central PSU and the sole breadwinner of a family of six members.

Barely managing to make both ends meet with his salary, Babu is unsure how he would be able to cough up the fee. The arrears were to be collected in four installments from the upcoming academic year. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) Ernakulam Regional Office has directed schools not to collect the fees in the first quarter.

KVS had hiked the fee, called Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN), in 2013.  However, an association of parents of KV students in Kerala obtained a stay from the court in 2014, which continued till 2019. With the lifting of the stay in 2019, KVS demanded fee arrears from the parents from January 2015 to March 2019. For instance, a Class XII student will have to pay around Rs 16,000 as fee arrear alone in three installments, in addition to the normal quarterly fee.

“For Central government employees, the arrears may not be an issue as they get the fee reimbursed. For the others, arranging the amount will be a tough task,” said Babu. He, along with a few parents, has written to KVS to consider their case favourably.“We’ve received representations for concession of the arrears. Such applications will be considered on a case-to-case basis by a committee,” said C Karunakaran, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Ernakulam Region. There are 39 KVs in the state with around 54,000 students and parents of around 25% of these students have no fee reimbursement provision.

The hiked fee hasn’t been collected for nearly five years only in Kerala.  “The VVN collected from each student amounts to `500 per month. The entire monthly expenses of the institution have to be met with this fund. Most of the time, the schools barely manage, thanks to grants from the Sangathan,” said a KVS official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp