Rivers in spate as heavy rain pounds Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened on Friday morning. Four shutters were opened up to 1.25m and one shutter up to 1.5 m due to heavy inflow from the catchment area. In the evening, only two shutters were opened, one up to 1 metre and the other up to 50 cm.Heavy rain in the Nedumangad region caused the Chittar, Amayizhanjan canal and Killiyar to overflow in many places in Thiruvananthapuram. With the dam now open, the water level in the Karamana river is also going up. The district administration has asked people on the banks of the rivers to be cautious.

In Thiruvananthapuram taluk, two houses were completely destroyed and 13 partially damaged. Water entered 111 houses while camps have been started in Thirumala, Manacaud and Nemom villages. In Nemom, 40 people including 11 children are being accommodated at the government UP school. In Thirumala a camp has been opened for seven families. With the Aruvikkara dam open, Aruvikkara, Irumba, Kundamankadvu, Mankattukadavu, Thrikkannapuram, Thamalam, Karamana and Thiruvallam regions saw rise in water level as the Karamana river breached its banks.

In Nedumangad, 112 houses were partially damaged and a camp was set up at Vellanad Govt LPS. A family of five is being accommodated there.District Collector K Gopalakrishnan and Mayor K Sreekumar visited the flooded regions of Attakulangara and other parts of the city to evaluate the situation.

Flooded and affected locations (city)

Peroorkada

Vattiyoorkavu

Pippinmoodu

Maruthamkuzhy

Jagathy

SS Kovil Road

Thampanoor

Karimadam colony

Goureeshapattom

Kannamoola

Kundamankadavu

Mangattukadavu

Kaladi

Sastri Nagar

Thamalam

Vellaikadavu

Sankar Nagar

Thiruvallam

Vinayaga Nagar