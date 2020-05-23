STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rivers in spate as heavy rain pounds Thiruvananthapuram

Aruvikkara dam’s five shutters raised | Karamana, Killi rivers breach banks | Scores of houses damaged, people moved to camps

A coconut grove on the banks of Killi river near Maruthamkuzhy bridge inundated following heavy rain in the early hours of Friday. Water receded from many places by evening | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened on Friday morning. Four shutters were opened up to 1.25m and one shutter up to 1.5 m due to heavy inflow from the catchment area. In the evening, only two shutters were opened, one up to 1 metre and the other up to 50 cm.Heavy rain in the Nedumangad region caused the Chittar, Amayizhanjan canal and Killiyar to overflow in many places in Thiruvananthapuram. With the dam now open, the water level in the Karamana river is also going up. The district administration has asked people on the banks of the rivers to be cautious.

 In Thiruvananthapuram taluk, two houses were completely destroyed and 13 partially damaged. Water entered 111 houses while camps have been started in Thirumala, Manacaud and Nemom villages. In Nemom, 40 people including 11 children are being accommodated at the government UP school. In Thirumala a camp has been opened for seven families. With the Aruvikkara dam open, Aruvikkara, Irumba, Kundamankadvu, Mankattukadavu, Thrikkannapuram, Thamalam, Karamana and Thiruvallam regions saw rise in water level as the Karamana river breached its banks.

In Nedumangad, 112 houses were partially damaged and a camp was set up at Vellanad Govt LPS. A family of five is being accommodated there.District Collector K Gopalakrishnan and Mayor K Sreekumar visited the flooded regions of Attakulangara and other parts of the city to evaluate the situation.

Flooded and affected locations (city)
Peroorkada
Vattiyoorkavu
Pippinmoodu
Maruthamkuzhy
Jagathy
SS Kovil Road
Thampanoor
Karimadam colony
Goureeshapattom
Kannamoola
Kundamankadavu
Mangattukadavu
Kaladi
Sastri Nagar
Thamalam
Vellaikadavu
Sankar Nagar
Thiruvallam
Vinayaga Nagar

