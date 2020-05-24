588 new patients under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 588 new patients were put under observation in the district on Saturday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 70 people are under hospital isolation, while 5,039 people are quarantined at their homes.

On Saturday, 21 people were newly admitted in hospital and 15 were discharged. As many as 128 results tested negative on the same day. The collectorate control room received 250 calls while 84 calls were made to Disha helpline on Saturday.

A total of 10 people called to the mental health helpline, while 516 people were called and offered mental support. A total of 666 people are under institutional quarantine in 17 centres in the district.