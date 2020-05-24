Cleaning, disinfection of schools begin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the SSLC and Plus Two examinations bound to resume on May 26, the city corporation is also entering the fray to help conduct the exams smoothly. On Saturday, under the leadership of Mayor K Sreekumar, cleaning and disinfection of schools began, starting from SMV Higher Secondary School here at Thampanoor.

The disinfection team also cleaned Vettucaud Higher Secondary School, Boys High School, Chalai, Boys High School, Manacaud, and Girls High School, Manacaud. In a meeting held here at the city corporation, it was decided that all schools that are exam centres will be disinfected. “Sanitisers and cotton masks will be provided by the city corporation. The provision for vehicles for all students attending examinations should be ensured by the principals of the respective schools,” said Sreekumar.