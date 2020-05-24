People provide fake names at checkpost to avoid quarantine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when Covid positive cases are on the rise in the state due to the inflow of Keralites from other states and countries, the ineffective inspection at Inchivila checkpost has been causing concern with many people crossing the border illegally by providing fake addresses at the checkpost register. Sources said many people gave false names and residential addresses to evade quarantine.

“The irregularities came to light after local self-government officials conducted a survey of those in home quarantine in and around Neyyattinkara. Earlier, Vigilance had conducted a raid at the checkpost after complaints of irregularities. However, no action was taken.

“There is no effective mechanism at the checkpost to verify the addresses as it is collected by some volunteers at the desk. They give a form to fill up and those who are looking to evade quarantine give fake addresses. This has been causing confusion. For instance, a person named ‘Prabhakaran’ entered his address in the register as SKP Lane, Gramam, Neyyattinkara. However, on inspecting there will be no such person residing there and that the lane itself is fake,” said Gramam Praveen, ward councillor, Neyyattinkara municipality.

This is not an isolated case. Many people from containment zones entered the state by furnishing false details, putting the lives of many at risk. Police or district administration were also unaware of this development.

‘Inspection to be intensified’

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said inspection will be intensified at the checkpost and detailed verification of addresses will be conducted. “A system will be in place to double-check the details given by people,” he said on Saturday. The district administration will also consider increasing the strength of medical officers and police force at the checkpost to keep a tab on such practices.