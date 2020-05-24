STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

People provide fake names at checkpost to avoid quarantine

This is not an isolated case.

Published: 24th May 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when Covid positive cases are on the rise in the state due to the inflow of Keralites from other states and countries, the ineffective inspection at Inchivila checkpost has been causing concern with many people crossing the border illegally by providing fake addresses at the checkpost register. Sources said many people gave false names and residential addresses to evade quarantine.

“The irregularities came to light after local self-government officials conducted a survey of those in home quarantine in and around Neyyattinkara. Earlier, Vigilance had conducted a raid at the checkpost after complaints of irregularities. However, no action was taken.

“There is no effective mechanism at the checkpost to verify the addresses as it is collected by some volunteers at the desk. They give a form to fill up and those who are looking to evade quarantine give fake addresses. This has been causing confusion. For instance, a person named ‘Prabhakaran’ entered his address in the register as SKP Lane, Gramam, Neyyattinkara. However, on inspecting there will be no such person residing there and that the lane itself is fake,” said Gramam Praveen, ward councillor, Neyyattinkara municipality. 

This is not an isolated case. Many people from containment zones entered the state by furnishing false details, putting the lives of many at risk. Police or district administration were also unaware of this development.

‘Inspection to be intensified’
District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said inspection will be intensified at the checkpost and detailed verification of addresses will be conducted. “A system will be in place to double-check the details given by people,” he said on Saturday. The district administration will also consider increasing the strength of medical officers and police force at the checkpost to keep a tab on such practices. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp