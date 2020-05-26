Ambulance driver, four others test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Among them, two persons, including an ambulance driver and a 13-year-old got infected through contact. The remaining are people who returned from a foreign country and other states. According to health officials, the ambulance driver from Navayikulam contracted the virus after transporting a Covid-19 patient from Ottur to Parippally Medical College.

The 13-year-old boy had travelled with Mumbai returnees who tested positive on Sunday. A 29-year-old Poonthura native who returned from abroad, a 32-year-old Sreekaryam native who returned from Karnataka and a 36-year-old Kattakada native who arrived from Delhi are others who have been infected. Over 700 persons were put under observation in the district on Monday as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

A total of 101 people are under hospital isolation in the district while 5,783 people are under home quarantine. On Monday, 30 people were admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of the disease while another 14 people were discharged.