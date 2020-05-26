Former DySP, 3 goondas get 10-year RI for murder bid on cop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI Special Court here on Monday sentenced a former deputy superintendent of police and three history sheeters to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for the sensational case of a murder bid on a police officer in Kollam nine years ago. Former DySP Santosh M Nair, Vijeesh, S Santosh Kumar aka ‘Container’ Santosh and Penty Edwin Austin were found guilty of trying to murder Additional Sub-Inspector Babu Kumar.

The CBI case was that the ASI was stabbed by a gang on the basis of suspicion that he had leaked the news of four police officers attending a party organised by liquor barons at Asramam guest house. The incident was later reported by journalist V B Unnithan, who was also attacked in a separate incident. This case was also probed by the CBI and is in the trial stage.

Santosh Nair has also been told to pay a fine of I50,000, while the other three convicts will have to pay I 25,000 each. Another police officer, DySP Vijayan, and history sheeter Mahesh aka ‘Punchiri’ Mahesh were acquitted. The incident that occurred on January 11, 2011 had shed light on the unholy nexus between criminal elements and certain tainted officers in Kollam.

CBI case

The case was the ASI was stabbed by a gang on suspicion that he had leaked the news of four police officers attending a party organised by liquor barons