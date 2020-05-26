Inspector suspended for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police inspector attached with Valiyamala station has been suspended for allegedly accepting bribe to settle a criminal case reported at another police station. G Ajaya Kumar was suspended following reports that he accepted `2 lakh as bribe to prevent registration of a criminal case against two people, who had consumed alcohol in public, under Aruvikkara police station limits. The duo were made to believe the bribe was to be given to the Station House Officer and other personnel at Aruvikkara station. However, the station cops were not involved.