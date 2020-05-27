357 people arrive from UAE on two evacuation flights

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two flights, one from Dubai and another from Abu Dhabi, landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport late on Tuesday night. The flight from Dubai had 175 passengers on board while the Abu Dhabi flight brought 182 passengers from across the state. The Dubai flight passengers include people from Kollam (57), Thiruvananthapuram (50), Alappuzha (16), Pathanamthitta (41), Kozhikode (1) and Tamil Nadu (10).

Meanwhile, the flight from Abu Dhabi had a total of 193 passengers and included people from Thiruvananthapuram (50), Kollam (57), Pathanamthitta (21), Alappuzha (14), Malappuram (3), Thrissur (1), Kannur (2), Kasaragod (1), Kozhikode (3), Kottayam (1) and Tamil Nadu (41) along with two who have not specified their destinations. Passengers with Covid symptoms will be moved to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram while others will be moved to quarantine centres. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 will be considered for home quarantine. The thermal face detection camera installed here was used to detect the temperature of passengers.