742 more persons under observation in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 742 persons were newly put under observation in the district on Tuesday as part of Covid containment measures. At present, 102 people are under hospital isolation and 5,248 people are home quarantined in the district. On Tuesday, 18 persons were newly admitted to hospital and 17 persons were discharged. A total of 198 samples were sent for testing. As many as 141 results received on the day were negative.

A total of 12 persons, who need psychological support, called to the mental health helpline.The helpline reached out to 516 people and offered mental support. A total of 831 people are under institutional quarantine in 21 centres in the district. Meanwhile, the route map of a Madavoor native who returned from Mumbai and tested positive has been published.

The patient started from Chembur in Mumbai with his family and friends along with two drivers on May 13 and reached Vattakaitha at Madavoor on May 15. He was under home quarantine till May 20. Having developed a mild fever on the day, he was taken to Parippally GMC in Kollam for testing and later shifted to Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.