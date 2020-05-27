Covid-19 safety norms go for a toss at construction sites

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government has allowed the resumption of construction work in the state, experts say safety norms are given a go by at sites putting the lives of workers at risk.

Also, lack of government guidelines specifically for the sector compounds the problem. Neither majority of workers are subjected to thermal screening nor are they maintaining social distancing norms at their workplace.

However, this is not to say that all sites are flouting norms. Contractors of big projects follow the protocols. But in small- and medium construction sites, workers are seen flouting norms. “This is a serious violation.

The state government is yet to issue any guidelines or set up a monitoring mechanism,” a source said. According to CREDAI state convenor general S N Reghuchandran Naur, the state has to improve awareness among labourers at the construction sites. “Awareness is the need of the hour. There are no specific guidelines for the construction sector. So there is a need for an effective mechanism at the construction sites,” he said.

Post-Covid, working in construction industry will witness a sea change. Sites with more than 100 labourers will always be a Covid risk place. “We have not issued any specific guidelines for construction workers. If there is any violation, we will take firm action,” said Additional Labour Commissioner K Sreelal. “Site inspections have just begun and it will be extended to small and medium constructions to check any violation. For the past two months, inspections were not conducted due to lockdown. So we will take action and generate awareness among workers,” he said.