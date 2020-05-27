STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father-in-law of suspended cop found hanging in dist

The father-in-law of a police officer, against whom disciplinary action was taken, was found hanging in his residence near Nettayam on Tuesday.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:15 AM

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The father-in-law of a police officer, against whom disciplinary action was taken, was found hanging in his residence near Nettayam on Tuesday. Surendran, a 65-year-old retired bank manager, was found hanging in his house at 3 pm. Vattiyoorkavu police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide spurred by dishonour. Surendran’s son-in-law Ajaya Kumar was suspended on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from two people after he offered his help to extricate them from a criminal case. 

Ajaya Kumar was the Station House Officer of Valiyamala station and had offered two men, who were accused of consuming alcohol in a public place, his help to evade the police net. Though the incident had occurred in Aruvikkara station limit, the officer allegedly convinced the accused that he could influence the officers of Aruvikkara station. However, Aruvikkara police station officers were unaware of this matter. The body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital and will be released to relatives after the autopsy on Wednesday.

