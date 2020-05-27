Returnee registration crosses 5 lakh 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 5 lakh Malayalis from abroad and other states have registered with the government portal expressing their intention to return Kerala. So far, the state has issued passes for 2.16 lakh people and half of them have already returned from other states. Of the 1.34 lakh registered from abroad, 11,189 have returned till May 25. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will take stringent measures to ensure that people follow the arrangements made by the government in a systematic manner. “Those who return without registration will face stiff fine. Besides, they will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 28 days,” he said.
