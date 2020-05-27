Yellow alert in district, shutters of Aruvikkara dam likely to be raised further

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yellow alert was issued in the district on Tuesday.

Citing chances of rain along the catchment area of Aruvikkara dam, the shutters may have to be opened by 2 to 3 metres based on the rate of inflow. At present, one shutter of the dam has been raised to 10 cm. The district administration issued a warning to the public living on the banks of Karamana River. May 22 saw huge flooding in Thiruvananthapuram owing to heavy rainfall and partially to the opening of Aruvikkara dam. The late-night opening of dam had resulted in a controversy with the district administration and city corporation locking horns over the decision. The civic body maintained that the decision to open the dam from the part of the district administration was done without proper preparation.