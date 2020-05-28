1,283 held for lockdown violation 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,283 persons were arrested for violating lockdown norms in the state on Wednesday. A total of 1,133 cases were registered and 567 vehicles were seized. The police also registered 38 cases in connection with quarantine violation in the state while 3,261 persons were found on the streets without wearing face masks, a statement from the police said.

Kochi city limit has the most number of violators in the state with 262 persons were arrested and 226 cases were registered. As many as 117 vehicles were also seized. However, the violations were comparatively lesser in rural limits. Out of the 78 cases, 60 have been arrested and 21 vehicles were seized. After Kochi, Kozhikode city and Thiruvananthapuram Rural registered more than 100 cases and arrests. Kannur district witnessed less number of violations with 10 arrests, seven cases and one vehicle seizure.