Case against daughter of ADGP will stand: AG

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The case registered against ADGP Sudesh Kumar’s daughter for the alleged assault on a police driver will stand in court based on circumstantial evidence, the state Advocate General (AG) told the Crime Branch on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the complaint filed by the accused Snigdha Kumar against the driver will not prevail due to lack of evidence, the AG stated. The CCTV footage collected by the investigation team also points to Snigdha as the culprit. rime Branch SP Prasanthan Kani had approached the AG seeking legal advice after the investigation agency drew up the chargesheet against her. The report is likely to be submitted in court soon.

Police driver Gavaskar was allegedly assaulted by Snigdha when he had taken her and her mother for a morning walk at the Kanakakunnu palace ground in June 2018. It is alleged the accused hit the driver on the neck using her mobile phone when he objected to her use of abusive words against him. He was admitted to Govt MCH, Thiruvananthapuram, with spinal injuries.