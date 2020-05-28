HSE exams begin; SSLC and VHSE examinations go smoothly on Day 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher secondary examinations which were deferred due to lockdown were held smoothly at all centres on Wednesday. The HSE on the first day and the SSLC and VHSE examinations on the second day were held with no complaints and conducted with adequate safety precautions.According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the students should maintain social distancing norms and safety even after the completion of examinations as there is a tendency to celebrate after the completion of all examinations.

“Teachers and parents should instruct the students not to participate in such gatherings. The examination on the second day also went smoothly,” he told reporters here. As per the statistics of the general education department, 99.92 per cent of students appeared for SSLC examination on Wednesday while 98.64 per cent appeared for HSE first year, 98.77 per cent for HSE second year, 98.26 per cent for VHSE first year and 99.42 per cent of students appeared for VHSE second-year examination.

A total of 2,257 students could not appear for HSE first- year examination while 2,201 students could not appear for HSE second year. As many as 356 students could not appear for SSLC examination on Wednesday.