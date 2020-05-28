Illegal entry into Kerala: Two shifted to hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people were moved from the KSRTC bus terminal at Neyyattinkara to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday, after they were found to be travelling without following the regulations in place for interstate travel.

The couple Rafeek and Molly were reportedly en route to Aluva from Karinkallu in Marthandam. As they were waiting to board a bus to Neyyattinkara, sceptical KSRTC officials informed the Neyyattinkara police about them.

“The couple has been living together for a few years at a place near Karinkallu. Some issues with the locals there prompted them to leave for Aluva. They managed to travel till Inchivila and avoided the checkpost there, instead using a byroad to enter Kerala. They then boarded a bus from Parassala to Neyyattinkara,” said a police official.

