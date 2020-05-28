STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala all set to start virtual classes from Monday; detailed schedule to be released on Thursday

With four days remaining for the new school academic year, the state government is all set to conduct virtual classes for the first time in the history of the state due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:14 AM

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With four days remaining for the new school academic year, the state government is all set to conduct virtual classes for the first time in the history of the state due to Covid-19 pandemic. The detailed time table schedule for Classes I to XII will be released on Thursday.The decision on starting regular classes will be taken later as the Union Government has ordered that schools in states should be opened for regular classes from July.

The classes will be held through Victers channel owned by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) and the Victers web channel. The government has also facilitated various slots for each class to watch the video and it will be accessible to all through Facebook too.The 30-minute slots each for Classes I to XII will be given in the time table so that students of a particular class can watch it through television or web channel at that particular time slot.

E-books which are the PDF version of textbooks are already available on the Samagra web portal and SCERT website for reference and learning purpose. The distribution of offline version of textbooks will be delayed due to the existing restrictions. The government also plans to distribute textbooks to students’ homes.

For students who don’t have access to a computer, phone or television, the government will arrange common televisions for them in their localities with the support of local self-governments and school authorities. The government’s plan to bring those students to access the facility arranged in schools will not work out as the Central Government has made it clear that schools should not open for classes till the end of June.

K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, told TNIE that the state is all set to begin online classes from June 1 and KITE will ensure that there are no hiccups in the process.“Virtual classrooms are ready. Training for teachers has been completed. There will be separate slots for each class to access either through TV channel or web channels. There is also a provision to learn through social media. Since it is an unprecedented situation, we will leave no stone unturned in the new process of teaching,” he said.

Online admission platform for NRKs’ children evokes good response
T’Puram: A single window admission platform, set by the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala (CCSK) has evoked a good response with over 400 NRKs registering for admission of their children. The portal www.ccskerala.org was launched as a large number of expatriates from various countries are slated to relocate with their families in the state in the coming months and their children would require admission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App.
