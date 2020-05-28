Three new hotspots in district; 586 more under watch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three new Covid-19 hotspots were declared in the district on Wednesday. The hotspots are Nellanad near Venjaramoodu in connection with the prisoner who tested positive on Sunday, Navayikkulam since the ambulance driver in the locality tested positive on Monday and Kulathoor in Pozhiyoor where a fisherman tested positive. “Initially there was some confusion regarding declaration of Kulathoor as a hotspot.

Later, when we got in touch with district authorities, we were informed that some people in Kulathoor had come in contact with the primary contacts of a patient who tested positive for Covid on May 24. The patient in question is a fisherman from Tamil Nadu who has relatives of his in Kulathoor,” said Belsy Jayachandran, president, Kulathoor panchayat. As many as 586 new patients were put under observation in the district on Wednesday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts.

A total of 112 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 5,359 people are under home quarantine.

Meanwhile a flight carrying 177 passengers from Abu Dhabi landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Three domestic flights, one each from Bengaluru), Chennai and Kannur have also landed in the state capital.