Centre failed to see plight of farmers: Mullappally

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that even though 60 days have lapsed following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, the central government has been a complete failure in seeing the plight of farmers, guest labourers and workers belonging to the traditional and unorganised sectors.

He was speaking after inaugurating AICC’s online media campaign ‘Speak up India’ to highlight the plight of the poor and the migrants at Indira Bhavan on Thursday. The social media campaign was from 11 am to 2 pm on Thursday which saw 2.5 lakh party workers from the state taking part within the first three hours. Mullappally recalled the plight of jobless labourers walking hundreds of kilometres to reach home. With no food to eat and a roof over their head, the condition of the labourers was the result of lack of farsightedness.

Mullappally said that adequate precautions were not enforced first before going for lockdown. “The lockdown did not help the people in certain states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as Covid-19 took a heavy toll there. The state and central governments should provide Rs 10,000 each to all labourers belonging to the unorganised sectors,” said Mullappally.

Mullappally Ramachandran
Coronavirus
