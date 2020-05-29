Corp to recruit 4,000 volunteers for disaster response

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fighting a pandemic and responding to monsoon-related calamities at the same time are going to be major challenges for the city corporation and the district administration. As part of the monsoon preparedness, the civic body has decided to recruit around 4,000 community volunteers for emergency disaster response. On Thursday, the civic body decided to procure emergency equipment for combating flooding. Water-logging, flooding and coastal erosion are some of the common issues faced by the state capital every monsoon.

Unfortunately, the initial plan of the civic body to use Sannadham volunteers for disaster response failed and decided to organise a separate drive to recruit volunteers. “We took the list of the Sannadham volunteers from the district. But we are finding it difficult to identify the volunteers hailing from the city limits. The details of their whereabouts are not available and hence we decided to do a recruitment drive via our Smart Trivandrum application,” said the official.

Volunteers will be trained in basic life support, first aid, rescue and evacuation, shelter management and basic fire fighting. However, it will be a tough task for the authorities because of the social distancing norms. “We are planning to give them a two-day training programme. But we will be able to train only a maximum of 50 people at a time to avoid crowding,” said the official.

Health standing committee chairman I P Binu said that they have given specific requirements in the application form published on the Smart Trivandrum app. “Those with experience in operating equipment like woodcutter and medical aid will be enrolled for volunteering,” said Binu. He said that a meeting was held with the company supplying such equipment on Thursday and they have agreed to supply them immediately.

Mechanical woodcutters, concrete cutters, heavy-duty torches, searchlights, portable generators, water pumps, hammer, crowbars, stretchers, inflatable rubber boats, helmets, reflector jackets and GPS are some of the equipment the civic body is planning to buy. “The Fire Department is already burdened with Covid-19 duty and during emergencies, we would be able to share the load,” said the official.