STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp to recruit 4,000 volunteers for disaster response

After the initial plan to use volunteers of Sannadham for disaster response failed, the civic body has decided to organise a separate drive to recruit volunteers

Published: 29th May 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

A house near Maruthamkuzhy flooded after the Killi river breached its banks during the recent heavy rain ,Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fighting a pandemic and responding to monsoon-related calamities at the same time are going to be major challenges for the city corporation and the district administration. As part of the monsoon preparedness, the civic body has decided to recruit around 4,000 community volunteers for emergency disaster response. On Thursday, the civic body decided to procure emergency equipment for combating flooding. Water-logging, flooding and coastal erosion are some of the common issues faced by the state capital every monsoon.

Unfortunately, the initial plan of the civic body to use Sannadham volunteers for disaster response failed and decided to organise a separate drive to recruit volunteers. “We took the list of the Sannadham volunteers from the district. But we are finding it difficult to identify the volunteers hailing from the city limits. The details of their whereabouts are not available and hence we decided to do a recruitment drive via our Smart Trivandrum application,” said the official.

Volunteers will be trained in basic life support, first aid, rescue and evacuation, shelter management and basic fire fighting. However, it will be a tough task for the authorities because of the social distancing norms. “We are planning to give them a two-day training programme. But we will be able to train only a maximum of 50 people at a time to avoid crowding,” said the official.

Health standing committee chairman I P Binu said that they have given specific requirements in the application form published on the Smart Trivandrum app. “Those with experience in operating equipment like woodcutter and medical aid will be enrolled for volunteering,” said Binu. He said that a meeting was held with the company supplying such equipment on Thursday and they have agreed to supply them immediately.

Mechanical woodcutters, concrete cutters, heavy-duty torches, searchlights, portable generators, water pumps, hammer, crowbars, stretchers, inflatable rubber boats, helmets, reflector jackets and GPS are some of the equipment the civic body is planning to buy. “The Fire Department is already burdened with Covid-19 duty and during emergencies, we would be able to share the load,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp