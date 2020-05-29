STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flash strike by section of 108 ambulance staff called off

This happens every month, not just now. We are doing Covid duty now. There should be a permanent solution to this. Even when they pay salary,

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flash strike by a section of employees of the Kanivu 108 ambulance network in Thiruvananthapuram was called off on Thursday night. The strike was called owing to delay in salary payment to the ambulance staff. The flash strike which started on Thursday morning affected Covid-19 combat in the district with the health department later relying on private ambulances to transport patients (both positive and those under observation).

There are 28,108 ambulances in active service in the district. Almost 130 staffers of these ambulances took part in the strike. “We have reached the tail end of May which means we now have two months’ salary pending. This happens every month, not just now. We are doing Covid duty now. There should be a permanent solution to this. Even when they pay salary,

some amount is held back and mostly never paid, allegedly due to accounting issues. We have also not received our training completion certificate even months after the training,” said Abdul Razaak, an Emergency Medical Technician of a 108 ambulance. GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) which runs the ambulance service network, however, said that payments have been cleared by Thursday evening. “We had informed the staff that there are some issues with funding in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. We told them to wait. However, they went on strike without prior announcement. ,” said Saravanan, state head, Kanivu 108 ambulances.

