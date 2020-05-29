Jan Shatabdi trains to operate with fewer stoppages from June 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering state government’s request for limiting the number of stoppages for better monitoring, the Railway Board has decided to eliminate some of the stops for trains starting from June 1. The Jan Shatabdi special trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur/Kozhikode will lose four stops.

Passengers who have booked a journey from/to the stoppages eliminated on cancellation of the tickets would be fully refunded. No stoppages have been eliminated for the services of Train no 02283 / 02284 Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Duronto special trains. The decision came in the backdrop of state intervention in cancelling a special train from Mumbai on grounds of not following containment guidelines.