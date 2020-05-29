On the road to self-sufficiency 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s efforts to tackle food shortage seem to have paid off with close to six lakh families taking up homestead farming during lockdown in the state capital. The agriculture department has identified 2,500 acres of fallow land for farming in the district

The demand for seeds, seedlings, homestead farming equipment and grow bags has increased exponentially in the state capital following the declaration of lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many residents and private landowners have come forward showing interest in various farming schemes rolled out by the Agriculture Department, Krishi Bhavans and local bodies. As per the statistics with the department, nearly six lakh households in the district have taken up farming during the lockdown. The department has distributed around 3.98 lakh seed packets and 11.9 lakh seedlings during this period.

The local offices of these departments are flooded with enquiries and visitors seeking assistance for undertaking farming activities either on the premises or terrace of their homes or fallow land under their possession. The district agriculture department has identified around 2,500 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram for farming as part of Subhiksha Keralam -- a state government initiative to tackle food shortage and make Kerala self-sufficient.

Joint director of agriculture T V Rajendra Lal said that the state is staring at a food grain shortage in the near future and the pandemic is an eye-opener for Kerala. “Its high time we focused on becoming self-sufficient and cultivate food crops including paddy and pulses to reduce our dependence on other states. Things are now changing and people are becoming more serious about adopting farming. This is a very good sign,” said Raje-ndra Lal.

Kerala, being a consumer state, was threatened by the adverse impact of the pandemic on flow of essential goods like pulses, vegetables and fruits during the lockdown. This has prompted the state to take pertinent interventions by giving more thrust to farming. The agriculture department with the help of local bodies is identifying vacant plots, ‘puramboke’ land for vegetable and tuber crop cultivation. “Many private groups, public sector undertakings and other institutions have willingly come forward to give their land for farming,” said Rajendra Lal. He said that more land would be identified in the coming days.

The state consumes around 20 lakh tonnes of food every year. “We produce around 15 lakh metric tonnes food crops within the state and our aim is to scale up the production by an additional five lakh tonnes. Pulses cultivation should be given more thrust as we are currently importing them,” added Rajendra Lal.



Demand for integrated farming system on rise

Ever since the lockdown, enquiries for new farming methods suitable for limited spaces have increased. The Integrated Farming System Research Station (IFSRS) under Kerala Agriculture University has been flooded with calls on compact farming structures that could be set up in terraces. Vertical farming structures, drip irrigation and ladder-like structures for growing leafy vegetables are some of the popular models which are in high demand among residents.

As per the statistics with the authorities, the average landholding of farmers has declined considerably in the past decade. While a farmer possessed an average of 50 cent land in 2010, it has now come down to 33 cents. In urban areas, the average landholding of farmers has come down to between three and 10 cents.

Professor and head of IFSRS Jacob John said the station has been providing technical assistance to small and marginal farmers. “Our integrated farming models help farmers scale up their production. Also, we have developed terrace farming models to promote farming activities in households. We received around 750 calls to our help desk during the initial days of the lockdown,” added Jacob.

The model terrace farm at the research station produces around 300 kg to 350 kg of vegetables every year. “It was possible to produce only 200 kg to 250 kg of vegetables but we have developed vertical and drip irrigation structures which help scale up the production considerably in small spaces. These models are in high demand now,” said Jacob. The vertical farming structure, which can hold up to 29 pots, can be set up at a cost of `15,000.