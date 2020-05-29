Gautham S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Priya Santosh Nair, a native of Thiruvallom, wakes up at 5am everyday and spends around three hours on her 600-sq-ft terrace where she farms a wide variety of organic vegetables. Passionate about farming from childhood, she started the same around a year ago and also cultivates various types of fruits in 4.5 cents of land in their backyard. For Priya, indulging in farming is a way to become self-sufficient, lead a healthy lifestyle and get rid of stress in life.

She cultivates vegetables like brinjal, cauliflower, capsicum, ginger, lady’s finger, spinach, ridge guard, tomato and snake guard on her terrace. “Only onion and potatoes are bought from outside. When we started producing sufficient vegetables at home, I started farming fruits in our backyard,” says Priya. She now grows strawberry, bell fruit, blackcurrant, rambutan and guava.

Priya’s husband Santosh works as an assistant general manager in Air Traffic Control, Airport Authority of India, Thiruvananthapuram. Her children, studying in Classes X and XII have also started showing interest. “They spend a lot of time caring for the plants. The soil needs to be checked daily. Mental stress can be relieved while tending to plants,” she said. Owing to her reliance on home-grown plants, she didn’t have to go to the market to buy vegetables during the lockdown. She also spent her time effectively to manufacture new types of fertilisers on her farm. “We don’t use insecticides or pesticides on the plants. Rather, we use a solution which comprises leaves, to keep the plants healthy,” she said.

Priya asserted that everyone should start farming in their homes to maintain a healthy lifestyle. “One can begin farming in the space available. We may have to face other pandemics in the future which could result in unavailability, so it is wise to be self-sufficient. Organic farming gives you good returns,” she said. Priya’s family is her biggest strength. “The infrastructure for terrace farming was set up by my husband. I plan to expand the farm soon,” she added.