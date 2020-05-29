Two-year-old among 7 positive cases in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday. They include a two-year-old from Chullimanoor, the youngest patient in the district. All seven patients returned from abroad or from other states. A 40-year-old man from Vellarada, a 61-year-old man from Chenkal and a 28-year-old man from Kunnattukal returned to the state on May 23 from Mumbai via train.

A 62-year old Vakkom native, a 69-year-old Perungulam native and the two-year-old child arrived from Abu Dhabi. The seventh person, a 30-year-old Poonthura native, returned from the Maldives on a ship. As many as 820 people were put under observation in the district on Thursday. Twelve people were put in hospital isolation while 16 were discharged.

Around 220 samples were sent for testing, while 208 results, all negative, were received on the day. A total of 108 people are currently under hospital isolation in the district, while 5,408 are under home quarantine. As many as 1,078 people are under institutional quarantine in 21 centres in the district. Eight people who required psychological support called the mental health helpline.

Around 467 people were called and offered mental support, while 201 calls were made to the collectorate control room. Meanwhile, a flight from Kuwait landed in Thiruvananthapuram carrying 176 passengers.

Another flight carrying 181 passengers from Dubai reached late in the night. Two domestic services, one from Bengaluru and another from Kannur also arrived.

Seeking support

