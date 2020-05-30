Alappuzha bypass likely to be commissioned by August

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-delayed Alappuzha bypass, conceived four decades ago, is likely to be completed in August with the Railway Board finally giving green signal for the construction of rail overbridges (RoB) at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy. Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the approval to install girders which was long pending owing to technical grounds could be procured as a result of constant follow-up.

“The rail overbridges will be completed in two months. The remaining work related to approach road and development of Kalarcode and Kommady junctions will be expedited so that the project can be commissioned by August,” said Sudhakaran. The board had approved the construction of girders for RoB at Malikamukku and the work was nearing completion.

Though the technical clearance for the second RoB at Kuthirapanthy was approved the board delayed the approval for fixing the girders, said the minister. The two-lane bypass road extending up to 6.8km will link Kommady in the north and Kalarcode in the south and will pass along the western side of National Highway 66.