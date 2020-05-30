Aruvikkara dam shutters can be raised at night following protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now shutters of Aruvikkara dam can be opened without waiting for long warning periods. Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram along with Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta, Kallar, Irattayar, Lower Periyar and Kallarkutti in Idukki have been classified as small dams in the revised orange book - the standard operating procedures for disaster management - and the new Monsoon Preparedness and Response Guidelines issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Under this classification, the shutters of these dams can be opened at night after informing the district administration, disaster management authorities and local bodies. However, there is an emphasis on following all necessary protocols, including evaluation of possible overflow and flooding by the engineers concerned before the shutters are opened.

Recently, the opening of Aruvikkara dam at night had sparked controversy as it was alleged that proper protocol was not followed even though the district administration and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) denied it. “Aruvikkara is not a dam, but a barrage. We are following the same protocol even now. In 2019, when the guidelines were made, there was no classification as small dams and we were to follow the same protocol for all dams. However, in the case of barrages like the one in Aruvikkara, we might not be able to give long warnings.

It would be short notice as they are very small reservoirs and need to maintain a certain water level at all times. If we do not open them as soon as the water level reaches a specific point, the shutters will be damaged, destroying the entire working of the dam. In fact, we are already following the protocol mentioned in the revised guidelines for small dams. Now they are on paper. We have been clear that large dams and small dams cannot be operated in the same manner,” said A Noushad, Executive Engineer, KWA.