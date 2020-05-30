Bengaluru firm to impart skill development to Kerala students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) director S Chandrashekar on Friday entered into an agreement with Bengaluru-based Udhyam Learning Foundation for implementing an entrepreneurship skill development programme for IT students in the state.

Chandrashekar signed the agreement online with the managing director of Udhyam Learning, Mekin Maheswari in the presence of Chief Secretary Tom Jose. This is the first time the state is signing an official agreement online through video conference.

The government decided to enter into an agreement after the success of a trial project taken up by Udhyam Learning for IT students in Kozhikode. The plan is to give entrepreneurship training for 50,000 IT students over a period of three years through the programme.

