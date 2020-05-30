STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Encroachments on drains, canals to be demolished 

An official of the Major Irrigation Department stressed the widespread encroachment in the Killi River. 

Published: 30th May 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Killi River at Maruthamkuzhy after incessant rainfall

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Irrigation Department has sought intervention for the removal of encroachment structures obstructing the free flow of water in the catchment areas of Karamana-Killi River ahead of monsoon

As part of flood mitigation measures, efforts are on to remove all encroachments on drains, canals and rivers to ensure the free flow of stormwater during monsoon in the state capital.aWidespread encroachment in the catchment areas of Karamana - Killi River is becoming a major concern and the Irrigation Department has sought the intervention of the city corporation and the district administration to take immediate action to remove these structures obstructing the free flow of the river during this monsoon. Owing to the lockdown declared in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many pre-monsoon works were delayed.

An official of the Major Irrigation Department stressed the widespread encroachment in the Killi River. 
“We have brought this to the notice of the authorities several times in the past. There are shops, houses and workshops that have been constructed encroaching the Killiyar Bund. Notices were issued too but so far no action has been taken against the violators by the Revenue authorities. Recently, four hours of incessant rain inundated all low lying areas and caused flooding. Also, Aruvikkara Dam shutters were opened resulting in the overflow of the Killiyar. There is no other option but to mark the boundaries of the rivers and remove obstructions to restrict flooding,” said the official.

Pics ,Vincent Pulickal

With complaints mounting on the encroachments, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has decided to launch a joint drive with the help of other departments including Major Irrigation, PWD, Minor Irrigation and the district administration to remove all encroachments ahead of the monsoon. “We have asked the departments and the local body to come up with the report on encroachments and other violations. We would initiate action to remove the structures obstructing the water flow and causing flooding,” said an off-icial of the district administration. 

Town Planning Standing Committee chairman Palayam Rajan said that the civic body is gearing up to launch a toll-free number to facilitate the public to report grievances relating to monsoon. He said that an inter-departmental team comprising of revenue, engineering and health officials have been constituted to remove encroachments on the drains and canals. “We have a disaster management cell and we have decided to equip them to combat monsoon-related calamities.

We have constituted a team comprising 25 contingent workers for emergency response. We have to be prepared for the worst because the entire machinery has to fight both the monsoon and the pandemic,” said Palayam Rajan.The desilting work of various canals and streams are under way on a war footing basis. “Work is progressing fast and will be finished within seven days,” said an official. The monsoon is expected to arrive in the state on June 1. Already the state capital is receiving incessant pre-monsoon showers making it tough for the authorities to carry out various flood mitigation work.

Major canals in Thiruvananthapuram

Pattom Thodu
Ulloor Thodu
Thekkanakara Thodu
Parvathy Puthanar
Vanchiyoor Thodu
Kannammoola Thodu
Pazhavangadi Thodu
Amayizhanchan Thodu

Two major rivers flowing through the city : Karamana and Killi River
Total length of Karamana River: 61 km
The length of Karamana River passing via city limits: 21 km
Total length of Killi River: 33 km
The length of Killi River passing via city limits: 14 km

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp