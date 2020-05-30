Encroachments on drains, canals to be demolished 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Irrigation Department has sought intervention for the removal of encroachment structures obstructing the free flow of water in the catchment areas of Karamana-Killi River ahead of monsoon

As part of flood mitigation measures, efforts are on to remove all encroachments on drains, canals and rivers to ensure the free flow of stormwater during monsoon in the state capital.aWidespread encroachment in the catchment areas of Karamana - Killi River is becoming a major concern and the Irrigation Department has sought the intervention of the city corporation and the district administration to take immediate action to remove these structures obstructing the free flow of the river during this monsoon. Owing to the lockdown declared in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many pre-monsoon works were delayed.

An official of the Major Irrigation Department stressed the widespread encroachment in the Killi River.

“We have brought this to the notice of the authorities several times in the past. There are shops, houses and workshops that have been constructed encroaching the Killiyar Bund. Notices were issued too but so far no action has been taken against the violators by the Revenue authorities. Recently, four hours of incessant rain inundated all low lying areas and caused flooding. Also, Aruvikkara Dam shutters were opened resulting in the overflow of the Killiyar. There is no other option but to mark the boundaries of the rivers and remove obstructions to restrict flooding,” said the official.

Pics ,Vincent Pulickal

With complaints mounting on the encroachments, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has decided to launch a joint drive with the help of other departments including Major Irrigation, PWD, Minor Irrigation and the district administration to remove all encroachments ahead of the monsoon. “We have asked the departments and the local body to come up with the report on encroachments and other violations. We would initiate action to remove the structures obstructing the water flow and causing flooding,” said an off-icial of the district administration.

Town Planning Standing Committee chairman Palayam Rajan said that the civic body is gearing up to launch a toll-free number to facilitate the public to report grievances relating to monsoon. He said that an inter-departmental team comprising of revenue, engineering and health officials have been constituted to remove encroachments on the drains and canals. “We have a disaster management cell and we have decided to equip them to combat monsoon-related calamities.

We have constituted a team comprising 25 contingent workers for emergency response. We have to be prepared for the worst because the entire machinery has to fight both the monsoon and the pandemic,” said Palayam Rajan.The desilting work of various canals and streams are under way on a war footing basis. “Work is progressing fast and will be finished within seven days,” said an official. The monsoon is expected to arrive in the state on June 1. Already the state capital is receiving incessant pre-monsoon showers making it tough for the authorities to carry out various flood mitigation work.

Major canals in Thiruvananthapuram

Pattom Thodu

Ulloor Thodu

Thekkanakara Thodu

Parvathy Puthanar

Vanchiyoor Thodu

Kannammoola Thodu

Pazhavangadi Thodu

Amayizhanchan Thodu

Two major rivers flowing through the city : Karamana and Killi River

Total length of Karamana River: 61 km

The length of Karamana River passing via city limits: 21 km

Total length of Killi River: 33 km

The length of Killi River passing via city limits: 14 km