Five test positive for Covid-19 in district

Five people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday.

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. Among them are two remand prisoners who were in Neyyattinkara sub-jail -  a 30-year-old Mukkudil native and a 50-year-old Kalamachal native. Five hotspots were also declared in the district on the same day. The five panchayats - Pullampara, Pulimath, Karode, Mudakkal and Vamanapuram - include the native places of the two prisoners as well as those of their primary contacts.

A 35-year-old Chempazhanthy native who arrived from Muscat on May 23, a 20-year-old Pulluvila native who came from Delhi and a 40-year-old Kadinamkulam native under treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital are the other three patients. As many as 647 new persons were put under observation in the district on Friday. A total of 116 people are under hospital isolation now in the district. As many as 8,734 people are under home quarantine.

On Friday, 22 people were newly admitted in hospital and 14 people were discharged. As many as 244 samples were sent for testing and 285 results received on the day were negative. Nine people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. As many as 810 people were called and offered mental support. As many as 211 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,222 people are under institutional quarantine in 46 centres in the district. 

