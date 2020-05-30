Govt keen to cover up BevQ scam, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the liquor sale through virtual queue system going haywire on the second day as well, the opposition UDF mounted its attack on the government. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government is reluctant to withdraw the app as it wants to cover up the corruption behind the deal.

“The chaos and confusion over liquor sale has ratified the opposition’s allegations over the BevQ scam. Despite these issues, the meeting chaired by the excise minister decided not to withdraw the app, as they want to cover up the huge corruption,” said Chennithala.

He alleged that with utter chaos in the app, bar hotels have been selling liquor without any restrictions. “At the same time, there’s no sale in beverages outlets,” he added. “It has become evident that the developers were chosen based on political interests. While government agencies themselves are capable of developing such an app, they were rejected only to support a CPM follower. There’s a huge scam behind the deal. That’s why the opposition approached Vigilance,” he added.