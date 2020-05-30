STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hotels and resorts get ready for the ‘new normal’

We are looking forward to the day when people are confident to travel freely.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Safety practices followed at UDS Group of Hotels

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many await the new government guidelines for the post lockdown opening, five-star hotels and resorts across the district are getting ready to serve the ‘new normal’ experience for guests by strengthening the safety standards.The Rajadhani Group of Hotels has introduced new health and safety standard procedures for its staff and guests. “These safety standards will be supervised and implemented by dedicated professionals across our hotels.

We are looking forward to the day when people are confident to travel freely. Amid this unprecedented situation, we consider our responsibility to provide the utmost safety to our guests and staff by adopting the latest recommendations from WHO and the government,” said Akhil A Vijay, corporate assistant general manager of sales and marketing, Rajadhani Group of Hotels.

Akhil said: “Restaurants across all of our properties will ensure safe distancing without compromising the dining experience of guests. Compulsory temperature checks, frequent sanitising, handwashing, protective masks for staff and guests will be made available. In-depth cleaning, disinfection, and sanitising of guest rooms and common areas will be ensured to minimise the chance of spread of the virus. Preparation of food under strict guidelines of FSSAI is already being followed. The chemicals that are used for sanitising are of the grade prescribed by the government. The banquet halls and dining areas will be reconfigured for meetings and conferences to comply with the needs of social distancing and other regulations.

Raja Gopaal Iyer, CEO of UDS Group of Hotels, said that they have identified 100 plus touchpoints at their hotels where changes will be made to meet the safety standards. Right from mandatory temperature checking for everyone who enters the hotel premises to making available hygiene kits at all interactions points for guests, everything will be ensured. “The check-in area will have marking obliged to social distancing norms and guests will be asked to provide a digital copy of their ID proofs. Only in-room dining will be allowed and rooms will be disinfected regularly,” said Raja.

Adhering to the safety protocols, public facilities such as gym, pool, activity area will not be entertained. Only one restaurant will be open and seating will be arranged with three feet distance. Only A la carte meals, that is individual dishes according to the menu will only be available. Digital payments will be encouraged.

Besides the big hotel chains prepping up to entertain the guests post lockdown, many resorts in Kovalam and Varkala are also following the same. “After two months of complete lockdown, we recently opened our resorts. Since the situation is slowly turning back to normal, we are ensuring that the guests follow safety protocols,” said one of the resort owners at Varkala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp