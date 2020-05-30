Hotels and resorts get ready for the ‘new normal’

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many await the new government guidelines for the post lockdown opening, five-star hotels and resorts across the district are getting ready to serve the ‘new normal’ experience for guests by strengthening the safety standards.The Rajadhani Group of Hotels has introduced new health and safety standard procedures for its staff and guests. “These safety standards will be supervised and implemented by dedicated professionals across our hotels.

We are looking forward to the day when people are confident to travel freely. Amid this unprecedented situation, we consider our responsibility to provide the utmost safety to our guests and staff by adopting the latest recommendations from WHO and the government,” said Akhil A Vijay, corporate assistant general manager of sales and marketing, Rajadhani Group of Hotels.

Akhil said: “Restaurants across all of our properties will ensure safe distancing without compromising the dining experience of guests. Compulsory temperature checks, frequent sanitising, handwashing, protective masks for staff and guests will be made available. In-depth cleaning, disinfection, and sanitising of guest rooms and common areas will be ensured to minimise the chance of spread of the virus. Preparation of food under strict guidelines of FSSAI is already being followed. The chemicals that are used for sanitising are of the grade prescribed by the government. The banquet halls and dining areas will be reconfigured for meetings and conferences to comply with the needs of social distancing and other regulations.

Raja Gopaal Iyer, CEO of UDS Group of Hotels, said that they have identified 100 plus touchpoints at their hotels where changes will be made to meet the safety standards. Right from mandatory temperature checking for everyone who enters the hotel premises to making available hygiene kits at all interactions points for guests, everything will be ensured. “The check-in area will have marking obliged to social distancing norms and guests will be asked to provide a digital copy of their ID proofs. Only in-room dining will be allowed and rooms will be disinfected regularly,” said Raja.

Adhering to the safety protocols, public facilities such as gym, pool, activity area will not be entertained. Only one restaurant will be open and seating will be arranged with three feet distance. Only A la carte meals, that is individual dishes according to the menu will only be available. Digital payments will be encouraged.

Besides the big hotel chains prepping up to entertain the guests post lockdown, many resorts in Kovalam and Varkala are also following the same. “After two months of complete lockdown, we recently opened our resorts. Since the situation is slowly turning back to normal, we are ensuring that the guests follow safety protocols,” said one of the resort owners at Varkala.