Kerala University all set to conduct exams from June 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala (KU) is all set to begin examinations from June 2 and exam centres have been set up across the state and also in Lakshadweep. The exams scheduled till June 12 will be held adhering to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines issued by the state government.The university in a release said detailed guidelines for conducting the examination have been provided to schools. Checks will be conducted in colleges by a team comprising Syndicate and Senate members to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to.

Classrooms and exam halls in colleges that remained shut for nearly three months will be disinfected before and after the exam. Only one entry point will be allowed to the exam centre. Students should compulsorily wear masks. Soap and water will be provided at the entrance.

Special rooms will be allotted for candidates who come from containment zones or hotspots. Sanitisers will be provided in each exam hall .Students have to ensure a physical distance of at least one metre in the hall. Besides avoiding handshake, pens, pencil, eraser and other exam materials should not be shared. Parents will not be allowed near the exam centre. The university will also provide additional financial assistance to colleges to conduct exams following Covid-19 protocol.As much as C1,000 and C 500 will be provided to exam centres with over 500 candidates and centres with less than 500 candidates respectively.