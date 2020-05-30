STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala University all set to conduct exams from June 2

The University of Kerala (KU) is all set to begin examinations from June 2 and exam centres have been set up across the state and also in Lakshadweep.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala university

Kerala University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala (KU) is all set to begin examinations from June 2 and exam centres have been set up across the state and also in Lakshadweep. The exams scheduled till June 12 will be held adhering to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines issued by the state government.The university in a release said detailed guidelines for conducting the examination have been provided to schools. Checks will be conducted in colleges by a team comprising Syndicate and Senate members to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to.

Classrooms and exam halls in colleges that remained shut for nearly three months will be disinfected before and after the exam. Only one entry point will be allowed to the exam centre. Students should compulsorily wear masks. Soap and water will be provided at the entrance. 

Special rooms will be allotted for candidates who come from containment zones or hotspots. Sanitisers will be provided in each exam hall .Students have to ensure a physical distance of at least one metre in the hall. Besides avoiding handshake, pens, pencil, eraser and other exam materials should not be shared. Parents will not be allowed near the exam centre. The university will also provide additional financial assistance to colleges to conduct exams following Covid-19 protocol.As much as C1,000 and C 500 will be provided to exam centres with over 500 candidates and centres with less than 500 candidates respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp