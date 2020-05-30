STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online sale of Milma milk triples during lockdown

According to Sujith, it took almost a month to steady the surge.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of households purchasing milk and vegetables using online platform has tripled during the lockdown. ‘AM Needs’, the online home delivery service launched a year ago, is now delivering 8,000 milk packets of Milma at the doorsteps in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. As many as 150 delivery boys of AM Needs Services also deliver 1.5 tons of vegetables supplied by Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and Horticorp daily.

“The demand increased during the initial days of lockdown so much so that we accepted orders through the app only for an hour. Besides milk, we sold around 1,000 packets of bread,” said managing director and CEO of AM Needs Services Sujith Sudhakaran. 

According to Sujith, it took almost a month to steady the surge. The customer base tripled even after delivery charges were introduced. Close to one lakh people have downloaded the ‘Am Needs’ mobile app and it has around 70,000 active customers. There are around 15,000 regular customers, said Sujith. 
The demand has prompted the company to expand the products it offers to include essential provisions such as bread, fresh dough, pulses, eggs and wheat flour. The company is planning to expand its services to Kozhikode, Kollam and Thrissur by July. 

