Kerala Piravi Day: Free online meditation workshop on November 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sahajayoga Kerala is organising free online meditation workshops to mark the ‘Kerala Piravi Day’. The workshops will be broadcasted on Sahajayoga Kerala YouTube channel from 10am to 5pm on November 1.

“This unique meditation technique raises the Kundalini energy within the seeker to help him achieve self-realisation and inner calmness. Separate workshops have been designed for medical teams, police and military personnel, professionals, NRIs, housewives, elderly people and the youth, to cope with mental stress and anxiety brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak,” said a statement. Information on the workshop schedule is available on www.sahajayogakerala.orgFor more details, contact: 9615821582.