Kerala Secretariat under state Industrial security force cover from November 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of incidents of security breaches at the Secretariat, the State Industrial Security Force (SISF), a specialised wing of the state police, will take over the security arrangements of the Secretariat and its premises from November 1.

An order to this effect, issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, lists various measures as part of an integrated security plan for the administrative headquarters.

A secretariat security committee has been formed with the chief secretary as its chairman. The members include secretaries of the departments of General Administration, Finance, Home, the state police chief, city police commissioner, and the SISF commandant.

The commandant will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of proper security arrangements, while the state police chief should provide additional commandos, the order said.

The Secretariat security wing will be under the direct command of the SISF commandant. Vehicle parking in the Secretariat and its periphery will be totally revamped to make it more systematic, scientific, and secure. One gate will be dedicated to the entry of VIPs and it cannot be used by the public or the Secretariat staff. A separate entry gate with an appropriate security system will be arranged for visitors. The visitors and their vehicles will be subjected to security checks.

They will also be escorted to their destination office and back by the security staff. The PWD has been asked to strengthen the gates, and install security lighting, security checking kiosks, in consultation with the general administration department and the SISF. A dedicated team from the Fire Brigade will also be posted at the Secretariat.

An access control system will be put in place with modern IRIS, QR, biometric system id cards, vehicle card, and pass system to ensure that unauthorised persons and vehicles do not enter the premises. Modern anti-sabotage equipment, scanner system, CCTVs, and a security alarm system will be installed.

