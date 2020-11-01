Restrictions under Section 144 to continue in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restrictions imposed in the district under Section 144 in the wake of Covid-19 spread will continue till November 15. The restrictions were first imposed from October 2 till October 31 and the district administration announced the decision to extend the restrictions early on Saturday. All public examinations declared before October 2 can be conducted by following Covid protocol.

District collector Navjot Khosa said that the number of cases has gone down considerably with the restrictions in place and that further extension will be able to help bring the situation under control.

The team of sectional officers deployed by the district administration to implement the restrictions have proved successful. Since the day of their deployment on October 4 till Friday, action was taken against 15, 486 people for violating the restriction in place with the implementation of Section 144.

Among them 669 were cases charged for crowding in containment zones, three cases for opening markets in containment zones and 90 cases for opening shops selling non- essential items in containment zones.

Separate action was taken against violators in non-containment zones also.

The district has reported 57,939 Covid cases till date. Among them only 8,547 are active cases.

With the imposition of Section 144 extended, gathering of more than five people in public places will continue to be prohibited.

The number of people attending indoor gatherings - social, cultural, political, academic, religious functions and funerals - cannot exceed 20.

The number of attendees at weddings should not cross 50 and they should strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols and social distancing norms.

While banks can function even in containment zones, strict adherence to Covid protocol is mandatory. In containment zones, only essential shops selling items like groceries, medicines and food items such as milk, vegetables, meat and fish, will be allowed to function.

55 arrested, 36 cases registered in state for breach of curfew orders

T’Puram: A total of 55 persons were arrested and 36 cases were registered in connection with the violation of prohibitory orders across the state on Saturday.

Of them, 12 were nabbed from Palakkad, 10 from Idukki, nine from Pathanamthitta, six each from Thiruvananthapuram rural, Alappuzha and Thrissur rural, four from Thiruvananthapuram city and two from Kasaragod.

Ernakulam rural registered the highest number of cases of eight, followed by Palakkad (7), Alappuzha (6), Thiruvananthapuram city (5), Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kasaragod (2 each)and Thiruvananthapuram rural, Kottayam, Thrissur rural and Kozhikode city (1 each).

Meanwhile, 439 persons were arrested in connection with violating the Covid-19 protocol. A total of 1,374 cases were registered and 38 vehicles were impounded. Police identified as many as 8,253 people who did not wear facemasks and one case was registered for quarantine violation.