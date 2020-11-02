Covid recoveries cross 50k mark in Capital district, 591 test positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid recoveries in the district crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday. There were 831 recoveries while 591 new cases were reported. Overall the district has a recovery rate of 85 per cent which is better than the state average of less than 80 per cent.

Even when the test positivity rate (TPR) has touched 14 per cent in the state, it hovers below 10 per cent in the capital district. As many as 453 people, which includes 11 health workers, contracted the infection through local transmission. Two women were among the five Covid-related casualties reported on Sunday which pushed up the total tally to 415.

Also, 1,240 asymptomatic patients, who were under observation, completed their quarantine while 1,680 people with symptoms have been asked to remain in observation. In all, the number of people in observation has nearly touched the 25,500 mark. As many as 174 persons are in institutional quarantine. The district administration has taken action against 338 persons for defying Covid protocol. Of these, 56 were slapped with fines and 237 have been warned of action.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said sectoral magistrates have been deployed to ensure strict compliance of the protocol and the restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force till November 15. Until now, action has been taken against 17,243 people for flouting Covid-induced curbs after the sectoral magistrates were put in charge.