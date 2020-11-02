Glowing memory of a Leftist turns five on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The memory of the revolutionary zeal of a pioneering Communist, who had successfully organised coconut farmers and led the Nedumangadu Chantha (market) revolt of 1954 against the mighty landlords and their henchmen, turns five on Monday. P G Velayudhan Nair, known as ‘PG’ to fellow comrades and the public, had been the founder general secretary of Kera Karshaka Sangham in 1974.

Though a Communist leader, PG’s wide acceptability meant that he could drum up support for coconut farmers from across the political spectrum. He had rubbed shoulders with several stalwarts, including prominent Leftists.

Hailing from Vembayam, PG had joined the Communist party in 1947. He had served a three-year jail term for participating in various peoples’ movements. When the CPM was formed, he was one of the leaders to be expelled from the CPI state council. However, in 1969 he left the CPM and organised farmers under a new peasant outfit. But, after he was invited to the CPI, PG along with the peasants returned to the movement. PG suffered police brutality for showing black flag at former prime minister Indira Gandhi when she visited the state capital. His memoir ‘Ente ormakurippukal’ was brought out by Prabath Books.