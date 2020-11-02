SISF takes over the security of Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Industrial Security Force (SISF), a specialised wing of the state police, on Sunday took charge of the security apparatus of the Secretariat. The SISF was entrusted the task following recent incidents of security breach at the seat of the government.

Divya V Gopinath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram city, told TNIE that 30 SISF personnel were deployed as a first step. “They are being stationed at Gate no. 4, which is the main entry to the Secretariat, for regulating entry of visitors. We will deploy 60 more officers soon on internal security duty based on the requirement. A comprehensive study on setting up foolproof security will also be conducted, said the DCP. Amid the security blanket, it will be ensured that the entry and exit of staff will not be regulated. The Secretariat security wing will be under the direct command of the SISF commandant.

Vehicle parking in the Secretariat and its periphery will be streamlined. One gate will be dedicated to the entry of VIPs. A separate entry gate with appropriate security system will be provided for visitors who will be subjected to security checks. They will also be escorted to their destination office and back by the security staff.

The public works department has been asked to strengthen the gates, install security lights and set up kiosks for security checks, in consultation with the general administration department(GAD) and the SISF. A dedicated team from the Fire and Rescue Services will also be posted at the Secretariat.

An access control system with modern IRIS, QR code, biometric system, vehicle card, and pass system will be put in place to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons and vehicles. Modern anti-sabotage equipment, scanner system, CCTVs, and a security alarm system will be installed.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Saturday, a Secretariat security committee -- chaired by the chief secretary and which has the SISF commandant as one of its members -- was formed. The commandant will be in charge of implementing proper security arrangements, while the state police chief should provide additional commandos, it said.