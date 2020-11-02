STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SISF takes over the security of Secretariat

30 personnel stationed at the main entrance for regulating entry of visitors; 60 more officers will be deployed soon

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Officers of the State Industrial Security Force, a specialised wing of the state police, on the Secretariat premises | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Industrial Security Force (SISF), a specialised wing of the state police, on Sunday  took charge of the security apparatus of the Secretariat. The SISF was entrusted the task following recent incidents of security breach at the seat of the government. 

Divya V Gopinath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram city, told TNIE  that 30 SISF personnel were deployed as a first step. “They are being stationed at Gate no. 4, which is the main entry to the Secretariat, for regulating entry of visitors. We will deploy 60 more officers soon on internal security duty based on the requirement. A comprehensive study on setting up foolproof security will also be conducted, said the DCP.  Amid the security blanket, it will be ensured that the entry and exit of staff will not be regulated. The Secretariat security wing will be under the direct command of the SISF commandant. 

Vehicle parking in the Secretariat and its periphery will be streamlined. One gate will be dedicated to the entry of VIPs. A separate entry gate with appropriate security system will be provided for visitors who will be subjected to security checks. They will also be escorted to their destination office and back by the security staff. 

The public works department has been asked to strengthen the gates, install security lights and set up kiosks for security checks, in consultation with the general administration department(GAD) and the SISF. A dedicated team from the Fire and Rescue Services will also be posted at the Secretariat.

An access control system with modern IRIS, QR code, biometric system, vehicle card, and pass system will be put in place to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons and vehicles. Modern anti-sabotage equipment, scanner system, CCTVs, and a security alarm system will be installed.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Saturday, a Secretariat security committee -- chaired by the chief secretary and which has the SISF commandant as one of its members -- was formed. The commandant will be in charge of implementing proper security arrangements, while the state police chief should provide additional commandos, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SISF Secretariat
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp