STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cremations to be live-streamed from Thycaud Santhi Kavadam

The corporation officials said that the facility will enable the families and friends of the Covid-19 victims to watch the cremation from anywhere in the world.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Santhi Kavadam corporation crematorium at Thycaud (file pic)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid-19 restrictions limiting the number of people attending funerals, the families and relatives are having a hard time as they are unable to attend the cremation/burial of their loved ones. Addressing the woes of the families, the city corporation is setting up web cameras at Santhi Kavadam, a crematorium located at Thycaud in the city, and will be live-streaming the last rites from its electric crematorium.

The corporation officials said that the facility will enable the families and friends of the Covid-19 victims to watch the cremation from anywhere in the world. “Besides following all safety protocols during the cremation of the dead, the relatives are scared about contracting the infection even after maintaining a safe distance. Also, since cases are soaring in the city, strict regulations have been put in place wherein several of the kith and kin are being prevented from attending the last rites of their loved ones owing to the Covid threat,” said a corporation official.

The web cameras are being installed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The live-streaming will begin from Thursday and people can watch from anywhere in the world through the link available on the corporation’s website -- smarttvm.corporationtrivandrum.in. Live-streaming will also be made available on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of Santhi Kavadam. 

The cremation certificate will be made available online. Two junior health inspectors will be given charge of the facility.So far, 446 bodies of people who died of Covid-19 have been cremated at Santhi Kavadam since March. Besides, people who died due to other reasons have also been cremated following the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the health department.

Facilities to be upgraded
Apart from setting up web cameras, the city corporation has also taken steps to renovate Santhi Kavadam. Currently, Santhi Kavadam consists of two electric crematoriums and four firewood crematoriums. There is also a plan to set up two gas crematoriums if needed. The surveillance cameras will also be installed inside the facility for security purposes.

Smrithi Mandapam, a spot inside the Santhi Kavadam, will also be renovated. The crematorium is being renovated at an estimated cost of C16 lakh. The city corporation will also begin online booking for cremations at Santhi Kavadam which can be done via the ‘Smart Trivandrum’ mobile app or through the corporation’s web portal. Presently, the bookings are made over the phone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp