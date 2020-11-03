Cremations to be live-streamed from Thycaud Santhi Kavadam

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid-19 restrictions limiting the number of people attending funerals, the families and relatives are having a hard time as they are unable to attend the cremation/burial of their loved ones. Addressing the woes of the families, the city corporation is setting up web cameras at Santhi Kavadam, a crematorium located at Thycaud in the city, and will be live-streaming the last rites from its electric crematorium.

The corporation officials said that the facility will enable the families and friends of the Covid-19 victims to watch the cremation from anywhere in the world. “Besides following all safety protocols during the cremation of the dead, the relatives are scared about contracting the infection even after maintaining a safe distance. Also, since cases are soaring in the city, strict regulations have been put in place wherein several of the kith and kin are being prevented from attending the last rites of their loved ones owing to the Covid threat,” said a corporation official.

The web cameras are being installed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The live-streaming will begin from Thursday and people can watch from anywhere in the world through the link available on the corporation’s website -- smarttvm.corporationtrivandrum.in. Live-streaming will also be made available on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of Santhi Kavadam.

The cremation certificate will be made available online. Two junior health inspectors will be given charge of the facility.So far, 446 bodies of people who died of Covid-19 have been cremated at Santhi Kavadam since March. Besides, people who died due to other reasons have also been cremated following the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the health department.

Facilities to be upgraded

Apart from setting up web cameras, the city corporation has also taken steps to renovate Santhi Kavadam. Currently, Santhi Kavadam consists of two electric crematoriums and four firewood crematoriums. There is also a plan to set up two gas crematoriums if needed. The surveillance cameras will also be installed inside the facility for security purposes.

Smrithi Mandapam, a spot inside the Santhi Kavadam, will also be renovated. The crematorium is being renovated at an estimated cost of C16 lakh. The city corporation will also begin online booking for cremations at Santhi Kavadam which can be done via the ‘Smart Trivandrum’ mobile app or through the corporation’s web portal. Presently, the bookings are made over the phone.