Hoping for a better win

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For BJP, it is a battle with plenty at stake, and the entire party leadership is eyeing the city corporation. In the last local body elections, BJP made a remarkable leap and managed to win more seats than they expected. According to sources, many woman councillors who contested in wards reserved for women, which have become general wards, are now refusing to contest from the new reserved wards.

Sources close to the BJP camp said that the party leaders are struggling to finalise the list as many of their woman councillors are not ready to give up their current wards. “There are many eligible and dedicated party workers in the party who want to contest, but because of internal conflicts, the party is unable to finalise candidates,” said a source.

BJP district president V V Rajesh said that they will declare the list of candidates in two phases. “We will declare the names of 50 candidates in two or three days. In most wards, we have multiple candidates and the process is still under way to finalise the right candidate for each ward. We are trying to contest male candidates in general wards,” said V V Rajesh.