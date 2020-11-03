Ready for the run

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite many challenges posed by the pandemic, political parties in the state capital have kicked off their campaigns for the upcoming local body elections. The city will be donned with wall paintings, posters and hoardings of candidates and political parties. The LDF has a head start over its two counterparts, BJP and UDF, who are yet to finalise their candidates.

With the local body elections around the corner, political parties are looking to adopt campaigning methods with the Covid protocol in mind. Currently, the 100-member council of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has 44 LDF, 35 BJP and 21 UDF councillors. The State Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule and date of the local body elections, which are expected to be held before December end. From November 11, administrative committees will take over the governance of the local bodies until the elections are complete.

The LDF has been the ruling party at the Corporation for the past 30 years. They are aiming for another term with a majority win. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said that the campaign is on in full swing.“We will win with a clear majority this time. The candidates of two or three seats are yet to be confirmed. We will declare them in a day or two.

There is a negative media campaign progressing against the LDF, but our record and history will speak louder than any campaign. The LDF successfully resolved the waste management crisis in the corporation, even in the absence of a centralised treatment plant. We resolved the waste crisis with public participation,” said Anavoor Nagappan.

He added that the infamous dumping yard at Erumakuzhy has been converted into a beautiful garden for city-dwellers to have a relaxing time. “We will not be announcing the mayor candidate in advance. Instead, we will make sure that there are multiple eligible candidates in the list,” he added.

A big fight ahead

Meanwhile, UDF is yet to finalise their candidate list because of ongoing internal conflicts. According to sources, there are up to nine candidates in some wards, which is causing the delay. Lack of an election fund is also another setback for the party. “We may have to field more woman candidates in some general wards. The BJP and UDF have funds that we cannot afford now,” said the source.